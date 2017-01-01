Increase growth with powerful referral reward campaigns

Use the power of referrals to organically grow your mailing list, increase sales and acquire more users.
65% of new business comes from referrals; it's simple, if you're referred by a friend, you’re 4x more likely to buy.
We give you control over your overlay text, colour, rewards and get full access to your campaign analytics.
Salescamp is the simplest way to create referral reward campaigns for your website. A referral reward campaign enables your users to earn rewards (early access, discount etc.) by sharing their referral link with their friends and family.
Our creation tool empowers you to create completely custom referral campaigns, which can then be integrated into your website(s) with a code snippet. We've also setup custom email alerts to notify participating users each time that they successfully make a referral.
Finally our analytics dashboard gives you the power to keep track of users participating in each of your campaigns, meaning that you are able to download their CSV information in order to add it to any of your mailing lists.
Pre-launch websites are for businesses which have not yet launched and/or have a 'coming soon' page. We give you a code snippet which places an email form onto your website.
Once a visiting user enters their email address, the referral overlay appears and they are able to share their custom referral link. Email addresses are captured via our dashboard and can be downloaded at any time.
We also offer a solution for Established websites. We give you a code snippet which integrates a refer button into the bottom right-hand corner of your website. When users click this, the referral overlay is brought up and they are able to enter their email address in order to join your referral campaign.
Here is an example of the referral button (color varies depending on your campaign colour):
You can choose to create either a 'Pre-Launch' or 'Established Website' campaign. The differences are listed in the section above.
Enter your campaign title, subtitle, colour (used for buttons, bottom-right circle and progress bar - match it to your brand!), rewards & their requirements.
We'll give you a custom code snippet that you need to paste inside of your <head> </head> tags on each individual page that you'd like the overlay to appear on.
We've built tools to enable you to monitor activity on each of your campaigns. You'll also be able to view and fulfil any pending rewards. We've taken the hassle out of running your own referral reward campaign!
Salescamp will help you increase customer satisfaction, decrease churn ratesand convert more visitors into users.
We realise that your time is precious, so we built Salescamp to be quick and simple to integrate into your current or future website(s). Giving away rewards will increase brand loyalty and attract new users. Referred users are 70% more likely to purchase a physical or digital product, which means that you're increasing both your user base and revenue per customer.
Unsure of the rewards you can offer? Our campaign creators are giving away free memberships, discounts, physical products (tees, goodie bags, stickers, socks and more), early access and more.