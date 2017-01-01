+
Logo img
Salescamp

Increase growth with powerful referral reward campaigns

Use our builder to create a custom referral reward campaign and integrate easily with a simple code snippet
Create a campaign
Growth icon
Increase sales, grow your list

Use the power of referrals to organically grow your mailing list, increase sales and acquire more users.

Mic icon
Referrals are worth more

65% of new business comes from referrals; it's simple, if you're referred by a friend, you’re 4x more likely to buy.

Graphics icon
Complete campaign control

We give you control over your overlay text, colour, rewards and get full access to your campaign analytics.

ABOUT US
What is Salescamp?

Salescamp is the simplest way to create referral reward campaigns for your website. A referral reward campaign enables your users to earn rewards (early access, discount etc.) by sharing their referral link with their friends and family.

Our creation tool empowers you to create completely custom referral campaigns, which can then be integrated into your website(s) with a code snippet. We've also setup custom email alerts to notify participating users each time that they successfully make a referral.

Finally our analytics dashboard gives you the power to keep track of users participating in each of your campaigns, meaning that you are able to download their CSV information in order to add it to any of your mailing lists.

Rocket blue
For: Pre-Launch Websites (COMING SOON)

Pre-launch websites are for businesses which have not yet launched and/or have a 'coming soon' page. We give you a code snippet which places an email form onto your website.

Once a visiting user enters their email address, the referral overlay appears and they are able to share their custom referral link. Email addresses are captured via our dashboard and can be downloaded at any time.

Nav icon blue
For: Established Websites

We also offer a solution for Established websites. We give you a code snippet which integrates a refer button into the bottom right-hand corner of your website. When users click this, the referral overlay is brought up and they are able to enter their email address in order to join your referral campaign.

Here is an example of the referral button (color varies depending on your campaign colour):

Ball
SIMPLE AND EFFECTIVE
How it works
1
Select a campaign type

You can choose to create either a 'Pre-Launch' or 'Established Website' campaign. The differences are listed in the section above.

2
Enter campaign information

Enter your campaign title, subtitle, colour (used for buttons, bottom-right circle and progress bar - match it to your brand!), rewards & their requirements.

3
Embed your code snippet

We'll give you a custom code snippet that you need to paste inside of your <head> </head> tags on each individual page that you'd like the overlay to appear on.

4
Monitor campaign analytics & reward your users

We've built tools to enable you to monitor activity on each of your campaigns. You'll also be able to view and fulfil any pending rewards. We've taken the hassle out of running your own referral reward campaign!

SECURE PAYMENTS VIA STRIPE
Pricing Plans
BASIC PLAN
$32/month
Monthly referrals: 0-500
Total list size: 0-500*
Begin 7 day free trial
ADVANCED PLAN
$120/month
Monthly referrals: 501-5000
Total list size: 501-5000*
Begin 7 day free trial
PROFESSIONAL PLAN
$220/month
Monthly referrals: 5001-15000
Total list size: 5001-15000*
Begin 7 day free trial
BUSINESS PRO PLAN
$500/month
Monthly referrals = 15001-30000
Total list size = 15001-30000*
Begin 7 day free trial
Monthly referrals: Number of people who have joined your website using a referral link.   Total list size: Number of users who have entered their email and joined your referral campaign (emails captured). *Whichever comes first.
GROWTH, CUSTOMER SATISFACTION, MORE CONVERSIONS
How can we help you?

Salescamp will help you  increase customer satisfaction, decrease churn ratesand convert more visitors into users.

We realise that your time is precious, so we built Salescamp to be quick and simple to integrate into your current or future website(s). Giving away rewards will increase brand loyalty and attract new users. Referred users are 70% more likely to purchase a physical or digital product, which means that you're increasing both your user base and revenue per customer.

Unsure of the rewards you can offer? Our campaign creators are giving away free memberships, discounts, physical products (tees, goodie bags, stickers, socks and more), early access and more.

Create a Campaign Today
Mountain
