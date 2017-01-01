Increase growth with powerful referral reward campaigns

ABOUT US

What is Salescamp?

Salescamp is the simplest way to create referral reward campaigns for your website. A referral reward campaign enables your users to earn rewards (early access, discount etc.) by sharing their referral link with their friends and family.



Our creation tool empowers you to create completely custom referral campaigns, which can then be integrated into your website(s) with a code snippet. We've also setup custom email alerts to notify participating users each time that they successfully make a referral.



Finally our analytics dashboard gives you the power to keep track of users participating in each of your campaigns, meaning that you are able to download their CSV information in order to add it to any of your mailing lists.